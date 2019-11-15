The master and the Testarossa

The dog was a Dalmatian. Not a dachshund or a wolf hound, but a Dalmatian, with a black and white coat, the same colour as the rocks in the background. ‘That’s it’, I thought. And so it was. Over the years, I’ve heard every possible comment about that dog, including that it was made of porcelain. When I tell the story of the evolution of this image during my photography workshops, I show photos of the dog in every position: from the front, the back, from above, below… This is just to say that, beyond the simple anecdote, a coincidence only becomes a fact once it has been understood”.

When Fontana got back to Modena, he gave the prints to the director of marketing at Ferrari. Enzo Ferrari fell in love with the image and even asked for a lithographic print. Fontana signed 50 copies and in this way that day in Riccione was transformed into one of the most iconic images of the Testarossa. Did Fontana ever meet Drake? “Yes, in Modena everyone knew each other”, Fontana says. “I remember the big dinner events organised by the municipality. He always turned up on time, chatted with everyone, drank only water and then at 10.30 he would politely make his excuses and leave. Once he even came to my furniture store. That’s because until 1971 I ran a design showroom, the first in Modena. He was looking for a sofa for his office. He had a look round, but, when it came to choosing one, he sent his secretary”.