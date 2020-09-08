Les belles Ferrari tour de France

Anyone who has ever driven through the vast French countryside will testify as to the sheer pleasure of travelling along its smooth-as-glass surfaces. Imagine doing so in a classic Ferrari – or a powerful modern-day equivalent - along set routes that take you all the way from central Paris down to the far 'sud' of France in a five-day rally, and you have an idea of what it is to participate in the annual France Tour Auto event.

After a presentation day at Paris' Grand Palais last Monday, five days of hard driving saw some three hundred cars snake their way down the length of France, reaching the famed racetrack, Circuit Paul Ricard near Le Castellet in between Marseille and Toulon, on the Saturday. Featuring overnight pit-stops at cities such as Clermont-Ferrand, Limoges and Toulouse, the spectacular event provided a marvellous mobile showcase for an enchanting series of beloved Classic models from days gone by, as well as presenting to a broad roadside public almost the entire gamut of today's Ferrari models, the latter category participating as part of a parallel event - the Ferrari Tribute to Tour Auto, organised by Ferrari West Europe.