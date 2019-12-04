A special gift

"It's been my dream ever since I was a kid!" replied the Italian, who had to dash to Mugello from Portugal where, just a few hours earlier, he had won his fourth seasonal victory in the ELMS, a series he finished as champion. The thrill of driving the F60 made up for the sacrifice, which the third winner of Le Mans, Daniel Serra, said he would have made, "even for a simple shakedown or just whenever it was needed! I'd take the first plane out of Brazil to get here!" said the driver from Sao Paulo, only half joking.

As soon as the drivers climbed out of the car they spoke about their first feelings and the features of the car that surprised them the most. What they all had in common though was a big smile and an air of sheer enthusiasm that impressed the onlookers. The highly experienced Toni Vilander, once again champion in the Blancpain GT World Challenge America, was equalled thrilled, saying that he was "indebted for this wonderful opportunity." It was the same for Miguel Molina who, in his own way, at mid-season had already achieved his dream of racing in the official cars of the Prancing Horse in the FIA WEC world championship.