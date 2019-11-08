1-2-3 at Daytona

Moreover, despite the high cost of the entire trip, Scuderia Ferrari decided to carry out a preparatory day of testing at Daytona in December 1966. The results were excellent. Enzo Ferrari appointed journalist Franco Lini, a competent and courteous person with an in-depth knowledge of the international regulations, as sporting director.

All went well in the race. The Ferraris dominated, and then Lini had a stroke of genius: he ordered the drivers of the Ferraris in the first three places to cross the finish line (on the raised stretch) in a 1–2–3 side-by-side parade. The photo, one of the most famous in motoring history, was released by US press agencies and travelled around the globe. The triumphant finish ended up on the front pages of the most prestigious newspapers and marked Ferrari's revenge over its American rivals.

The final result saw the 330 P3/P4 (P3 chassis and P4 engine) crewed by Lorenzo Bandini and Chris Amon, ahead of the 330 P4 driven by Mike Parkes and Scarfiotti and the 412 P of Luigi Chinetti's NART driven by Pedro Rodriguez and Jean Guichet. Bandini and Amon then repeated the feat at Monza in the 1000 km and at the end of the season Ferrari claimed the Constructor Championship.