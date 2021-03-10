Worth the wait

The drivers took to the track for the first time on the Thursday, with Friday and Saturday hosting the final races of the Ferrari Challenge series for Europe and North America. Intense, thrilling action delivered highly competitive racing as the drivers and their 488 Challenge Evo race cars battled on the superb Misano circuit. At the end of the competition, the 2020 series winners were crowned:



Ferrari Challenge Europe

Trofeo Pirelli – Emanuele-Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa)

Trofeo Pirelli AM – Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing)

Coppa Shell – Roger Grouwels (Race Art - Kroymans)

Coppa Shell AM – "Alex Fox" (SF Grand Est Mulhouse)

Ferrari Challenge North America

Trofeo Pirelli – Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake)

Trofeo Pirelli AM – Dave Musial (Ferrari Lake Forest)

Coppa Shell – Bradley Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia)

Coppa Shell AM – Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida)