For 75 years, Ferrari has been making V12 engines that have won world championships, charmed owners, powered the world's fastest cars, and become the ultimate expression of the internal combustion engine. A V12 powered the first Ferrari and it powers the newest, the game-changing Purosangue. It is Maranello's most famous engine configuration, a hallmark of so many of its greatest cars.





A V12 is two banks of six cylinders using a common crankshaft arranged in a V formation, usually of 60 degrees (or close to). It was first used in racing boats and would power a succession of famous World War 2 aircraft including the Spitfire and Messerschmitt fighter planes. Before the last war it was used by various luxury car makers including Rolls-Royce and Cadillac.