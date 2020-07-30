Ready to be thrilled again

The long-anticipated reopening of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is now a wonderful reality for the fans of the marque and their families. To allow guests to enjoy the in-park entertainment with peace of mind Ferrari World reopened his doors with comprehensive health and safety measures in place.
Such as mandatory online booking for all guests including Annual Passholders, to ensure that the limited capacity of 30% is adhered to, thermal screening cameras, safe distance markers at all rides and outlets, modified ride capacity and modified dining and shopping experiences. With their health and safety fully catered for, fans can again experience the unrivalled thrills of the world’s fastest roller coaster, Formula Rossa, as well as record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces.
But head of its 10th anniversary celebration in November 2020, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi welcomed a brand-new attraction offering action packed adventures to the younger guests. The new state-of-the-art Family Zone is designed to entertain guests of all ages with four miniature versions of the theme park’s most iconic rides: the Formula Rossa Junior, Speedway Race, Flying Wings and the Turbo Tower.
Since opening, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has been recognized by several leading industry awards. Most recently, the theme park was named ‘World’s Leading Theme Park’ at the World Travel Awards 2019.