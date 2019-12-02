Ferrari World Abu Dhabi awarded

Anyone who has a passion for the Prancing Horse won’t be surprised to learn that Ferrari World Abu Dhabi was just named the ‘World’s Leading Theme Park’. The award - another addition to Maranello’s already packed trophy cabinet - recognises the Emirati theme park’s ability to grant a top-level experience to the many thousands of attendees that visit each year.
The thrills are many and there is something for all family members: from Formula Rossa - the world’s fastest rollercoaster with an acceleration of 0-240kmh in 4.9 seconds - to the Junior Grand Prix, where children can hone their racing skills in perfectly scaled-down Ferrari F1 racing cars.
Accepting the reward - which was delivered during a prize ceremony held at the Royal Opera House of Muscat, Oman - the park’s General Manager, Bianca Sammut said: “We are extremely excited and honoured to take home an award from the respected World Travel Awards.”
Pointing out that next year marks the amusement park’s 10th anniversary, Sammut added: “Being named as the’ World’s Leading Theme Park’ is proof that we continue to innovate and deliver the highest level of entertainment to guests looking for that Ferrari feeling.”
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi celebrates the spirit of the marque and is home not only to numerous thrill rides, but to family-friendly attractions, state-of-the-art simulators and spectacular live shows, as well. Popular seasonal events and festivities bring together extraordinary performances from around the globe, adding attractiveness to the park.
The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Today, the WTA brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.