Ferrari's Turbo Milestone

It was the last race of a tragic yet successful season. Ferrari’s new turbo car would win three races, as well as the coveted constructor’s title. Yet Gilles Villeneuve – said to be Enzo Ferrari’s favourite driver – lost his life during qualifying for the Belgian GP. His Ferrari teammate Didier Pironi led the driver’s title for much of the year and would almost certainly have been world champion, but for a career-ending crash in Germany. He still finished runner up.

The 1982 Caesars Palace GP was the second F1 race to take place in Nevada’s gambling capital. Unlike this year’s race on a street circuit through the city, the 1981 and ’82 versions took place in the parking lot of the famous Caesars Palace hotel.

The historic 126 C2 of 1982 was the development follow-up to 1981’s 126 CK, Ferrari’s first turbocharged F1 car. Powered by a 1.5-litre V6, the 126 CK was powerful and fast, but it was also difficult to drive and suffered from poor reliability. Yet Villeneuve won convincingly in Monte Carlo and in Spain, two of the Canadian driver’s finest victories. The 126 C2’s successor, the arrow-shaped 126 C3, would also win the constructor’s title, four GPs and nearly won Rene Arnoux the driver’s championship.