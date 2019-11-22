Welcome to the Ferrari 'Champions League'

The Testa Rossa Awards are part of Ferrari’s RRR (Recruit, Retain, Reward) strategy, which, as the name suggests, aims to attract the best talents in the world to ‘team Ferrari’ – and make sure that they stay. The annual competition also encourages dealerships to focus on constantly improving the skills and competencies of their staffs, and so achieve excellence in line with the Brand standard. The competition is layered: all the last round participants are already the ‘champions’ of their respective geographical regions. Their journey to Maranello begins in their respective dealerships, where they follow a set of constant – and mandatory – training sessions, both online and through classes.

Some training activities are objective (like written tests and questionnaires), while others – such as role-playing sessions – are qualitative. After completion of each session, candidates receive a score; the highest scorers are then sent to the finals in Maranello, where they go through a similar series of tests and role-playing assessments. A truly international exercise, for the latest edition ‘contestants’ came from 20 different countries, representing 11 different regions.