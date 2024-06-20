Ferrari takes victory at Le Mans 2024

The racing weekend also saw the winners of the 2023 edition – Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi, in the number 51 499P Le Mans Hypercar – taking third place overall, bringing Ferrari’s Le Mans roll of honour to an impressive 11 overall victories and 29 class wins in the oldest and most prestigious endurance race in the world.
With the excitement building in the week preceeding Ferrari’s red-liveried 499Ps returning to Le Sarthe, Ferrari organised a number of events to complement the 2024 Le Mans weekend.
Finally, the weekend was the venue for the launch of the exclusive Maranello Clutch, inspired by the iconic silhouettes of Ferrari cars. Available in the racing heritage colours of Rosso Scuderia and Blu, these bags, made in Ferrari’s Maranello factory, were surely the ultimate accessory for the Le Mans weekend.
This year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the run-up to the race, was always going to be a thrilling experience for Ferrari drivers, customers and fans alike. But with the grand victory of the number 50 499P, and the third-place podium finish for the number 51 car, a great weekend became an epic one. Bring on Le Mans 2025.