Ferrari takes victory at Le Mans 2024

The racing weekend also saw the winners of the 2023 edition – Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi, in the number 51 499P Le Mans Hypercar – taking third place overall, bringing Ferrari’s Le Mans roll of honour to an impressive 11 overall victories and 29 class wins in the oldest and most prestigious endurance race in the world.

With the excitement building in the week preceeding Ferrari’s red-liveried 499Ps returning to Le Sarthe, Ferrari organised a number of events to complement the 2024 Le Mans weekend.