A Spider in Sweden

It is an extraordinary environment for an extraordinary car. Here the frozen lakes offer a chance to showcase the performance of the SF90 Spider. Not just in regards to horsepower – which at a total of 1000cv makes it the most powerful Ferrari ever built – but the delivery of such power. The SF90 Spider is all-wheel drive, and the astonishing traction is achieved with the support of three electric motors.

Moreover, the epic, majestic landscape is a true match for the SF90 Spider. With the RHT open, the driver’s emotions are fully amplified, with the infinite sky above and the pure sound of the eight-cylinder Ferrari engine unfiltered.

To capture the SF90 Spider in such an environment, a dedicated film crew spent a week on location, first meticulously recceing the dramatic and desolate landscape, and then shooting day and night to capture the footage required. This behind-the-scenes film captures their story – and reveals a few secrets of the trade, including Russian Arm-equipped SUVs and snow blowers.