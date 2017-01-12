Speed queen

Overwhelming, demanding and incredibly fast – this is Christina Nielsen’s world. She is only 24, but this young Dane has already written a page in motorsport history by winning the prestigious IMSA championship in the GT-Daytona class at the wheel of a Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3.

The Official Ferrari Magazine: You won by opting to drive for the first three of the 10 hours of the race, to be sure of success even if the car had to be retired. How did you feel when third driver Jeff Segal took over and you realised you’d made it?

Christina Nielsen: I drove for 188 minutes in very hot weather conditions. When they asked me to come in to hand the car over to Jeff I kept asking over the radio, ‘Did I do the three hours? Did I drive for three hours? Did I really do it?’ When I got out I lay down on the pit wall. It was a mixed feeling: I was about to faint with the heat, but I had butterflies in my stomach with joy too. Alessandro Balzan, winner of the title with me, ran over to give me a hug and I realised that we’d really made it. Then I remember being saved by a slice of cool watermelon, just the hydration I needed!