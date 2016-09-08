The two Hockenheimrings

The single-seaters will include a very special F1-2000, the car that provided a first win for Rubens Barrichello, a witness to a Hockenheimring that no longer exists. It was a circuit unloved by Alain Prost, who called it a "headache", but it was one that brought out the best from the engines, especially Ferrari's V12, and from the drivers, who had to draw on all their skills to stay on track on the narrow slow corners of the Motodrom after shooting to over 350km/h through the trees of the Schwarzwald.

That track is no more and it feels very nostalgic to try to wind one's way through the woods on what was, along with Monza, the fastest circuit in Formula One.

After curve 1, before the new circuit bends to the right to meet the Parabolika curve, you can still find the Jim Clark memorial, dedicated to the two-time F1 World Champion who lost his life there in 1968. That day a puncture caused the Scot to lose control of his Lotus and hurtle into the trees.