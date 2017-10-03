Ferrari’s fabled 2000 triumph in Japan

Ominous rain clouds loomed over Suzuka on 8 October 2000. As so often at the winding circuit on shores of Ise Bay, the stage was set for another nail-biting denouement to the Formula One season – Ferrari close to ending over 20 years without a Driver Championship, McLaren closing in on a hat trick.

After years of intensive development, investment and near misses, Scuderia Ferrari was finally on the threshold. Expectations were high, the pressure immense. Suzuka would be the backdrop to another epic showdown in the top tier of F1, one way or the other, but for Maranello it could be a milestone.