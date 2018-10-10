Ferrari and the Red Dot Design Awards

The prize-giving takes place each year in the historic Zollverein Coal Mine industrial complex. Three awards are given in each category – Honourable Mentions, the Red Dot Award itself and the Red Dot Best of the Best. The latter is the most prestigious of all, reserved for the very finest products that showcase the most ground-breaking design. The judging criteria includes innovation, form and function, ergonomics and durability. Entrants are also assessed on symbolic and emotional content, how approachable and self-explanatory the designs are, and even how ecological they are.



To this framework, each juror then adds their own expertise and views. For many years, the Red Dot Awards were focused on areas such as furniture and home appliances. Cars are a more recent addition, and since 2015 the category has been dominated by Ferrari.