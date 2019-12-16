ENGINE OF HOPE

Ferrari Chairman John Elkann travelled to Amatrice, the remote hill town some 140 kilometres north east of Rome, to demonstrate the marque's continuing commitment to a community that has been praised for its courage in adversity. The special day contained two highlights: the gifting of a V8 turbo engine and the unveiling of a new name plaque for the local 'Istituto Onnicomprensivo’ school, in honour of the late Sergio Marchionne.

"According to Enzo Ferrari the engine is the heart of every car and we are happy to leave one for you”, Elkann told excited pupils, teachers, and parents, as he unveiled a pristine example of what he described as “the most beautiful and most successful engine ever." He told listening dignitaries and parents: "We want it to stay here to remind you all that you are important for Ferrari as well as to remind you of what you are capable of in the future.”