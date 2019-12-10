Game on: Ferrari races into Esports

The dynamic between the real-life racers and Esports drivers is particularly interesting. The sim racers receive a lot of tips on how to set up the car from the real-life drivers. The experiences, the sensations they’ve had on circuits can help the virtual guys adopt a different mindset. The Esport drivers’ top-level sim skills can also help real racers get more from their time in the simulator.

And the races are “virtually” identical to the ones in real life, with drivers battling on the same tracks, planning pit stops, paying attention to the tires wear, and even getting penalized. Indeed, Tonizza who was leading the championship entering the penultimate race, looked as he might miss out the title on account of a penalty. In Austin Tonizza was given a three-second time penalty for exceeding track limits and this meant that he was demoted from P3 to P6. His Red Bull rival, Frederick Rasmussen, went into the final race as provisional championship leader.

Tonizza needed to bring his ‘A Game’ to Interlagos, home of the Brazilian Gran Prix, and he did not disappoint. He took an amazing pole position, but his race start was not perfect and Alfa Romeo’s Bereznay was able to overtake him. Tonizza knew that he had to concentrate only on Rasmussen. Towards the end of the race, he was aware that the championship lead had to be managed correctly, for this reason he was fairly cautious on the wheel and avoided risky maneuvers. Bereznay crossed the line first, but that didn’t matter to Tonizza as he became the new F1 Esport Series world champion.