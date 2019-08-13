Driven to perfection

The cab driver picks me up from McCarran Airport in the middle of the night, headed to downtown Las Vegas. Just to prove he knows his subject, he reels off the names, like a rosary, of every last casino in the city, finishing up with my own final destination: Caesars Palace. Then he asks what brings me to Sin City.

"I’m here to talk to Gordon Ramsay on behalf of Ferrari," I tell him. At that point, in the rearview mirror I see Levon’s eyes light up. He cranes back to high five me: “Man! Ferrari! Gordon Ramsay! Oh, man!” He’s happy now; me a bit less so - until he finally gets his eyes back on the road. The following morning, when I arrive at the photo shoot, I once again witness the effect of the Ferrari-Ramsay coupling.