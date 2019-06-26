Ferrari P80/C, a One-Off for the ages

Although the inner workings of the client/Centro Stile relationship always remain confidential, TK does offer a glimpse behind the veil. “We had to make sure that this would be a truly co-operative project between both parties before we proceeded and the first sketches were drafted… We needed to make sure that both parties saw eye to eye with our vision for the car so that I knew they were as enthusiastic as we were to commit to bringing this to life. It was a project that was built on a strong foundation of mutual respect. In all, it took us over four years to see this car from sketch to metal.”

The P80/C has several design inspirations, including the P4 that broke cover in 1967 at Monza, the 1965 Le Mans 24 Hours-winning 250 LM and the Dino 2016 S. “Half a century on, I think most will agree that [the P4] is still one of the most beautiful race cars ever made. Just the overall ‘presence’ of the car is impressive – hearing the car and seeing it run today invokes as much emotion in people now as it did in 1967. There aren’t many things, let alone cars, that stand that test of time,” TK observes. With his P80/C that exclusive list has surely just been lengthened.