Lauda, champion of 1975

The 312 T was a total redesign on its predecessor. It still had the Boxer engine but adopted the transversal gearbox, that is, mounted in front of the rear-wheel axle, hence the T in the name. The idea was to shift the weight centrally as much as possible. In this way, the single-seater was shorter and more manageable. The sides of the trapezoidal chassis sloped downwards. There were also new suspensions, which made the tyres work better, and a large cantilevered rear wing. The air intake was still there, but now it was white with green and red bands to trace out a horizontal Italian flag.

In South Africa, the cars were neither ready nor wholly reliable, even though Lauda finished in 5th. However, in the days of post-Grand Prix testing in Kyalami, Lauda lapped faster than the poleman. Then, at Silverstone in a race that didn't count for the World Championship, he recorded the 312 T's first victory. In Spain, Lauda was still the fastest in practice, but in the race, an accident put paid to the Scuderia drivers. However, everything was about to click into place. From the Monaco Grand Prix, it all went well.