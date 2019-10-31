Travelling with style

In a January 2012 profile, the New York Times called Australian designer Marc Newson “arguably the most influential industrial designer of his generation and the leading exponent of the so-called design-art movement". So it should come as no surprise that Newson and Ferrari have worked together: in 2018 he collaborated with Maranello on a book project, the ‘Ferrari Art & Collector’s Edition’, published by Taschen, tracing the history of the company, accompanied in its premium version by an aluminium stand designed by Newson.

The two are once again working together, this time on a line of luggage, to be produced by Italy’s Schedoni, who have been making made-to-measure suitcases for Maranello’s cars for the better part of 50 years. Six products – trolley, duffel bag, garment bag, suitcase and quarantottore (a special business briefcase with space for a change of clothes and overnight necessities) – available in the array of main Ferrari interior colours, plus a chromatic ‘bonus track’: vinaccia, a pomace colour developed exclusively for this collection. With Maranello’s luggage range, the Ferrari aesthetic becomes portable. The external leather pattern takes its cue from the cam covers of Ferrari engines, whilst the aluminium details are inspired by those of the cars themselves (and made by the same suppliers).