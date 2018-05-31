Ferrari J50: 50 years of Ferrari in Japan

During a special celebration at Tokyo's National Art Centre in 2016, Ferrari of Japan celebrated its 50th anniversary with the reveal of a stunning and strictly limited edition car – the Ferrari J50. This model will now be on display at the Fuji Circuit during the next Ferrari Racing Days that take place in Japan at the end of June.

Limited to just 10 examples, the Ferrari J50 is a two-seater mid-engined roadster. Designed by the Ferrari Design in Maranello, its targa bodystyle harks back to Ferrari road cars of the 1970s and 1980s. Each of the 10 bespoke Ferrari J50s were tailored specifically to their clients’ requirements, in the spirit of the Ferrari fuori serie custom-built tradition.