THERE FROM THE START

Ferrari’s racing history is nothing short of illustrious. Be it in Formula 1 or sports cars, there have been famous victories at venues as varied as Monaco and Spa Francorchamps, Le Mans and the Mille Miglia. Each time a Ferrari takes the chequered flag in first position is a special moment, creating an indelible link between that victory, the circuit, the driver (or drivers), the car, the team, the fans – and of course, Ferrari.

We would not hope to order them, but ahead of the running of the 24 Hours of Daytona later this month, we are looking back at our history at this particularly special North American endurance event. Ferrari competed at the very first race, has had a strong and enduring presence ever since, and will be on the grid once more on 30 January 2021 for the 59th running.