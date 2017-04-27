The GTC4Lusso T says hello to Tuscany

The GTC4Lusso T's press tests were based in Monteriggioni, a medieval village of 9,000 people in the province of Siena. The village overlooks the Via Francigena, the famous road that connects northern and central Europe with Rome. Journalists from around the world tested the new Ferrari on the 170km route from the Sienese hills to the Tyrrhenian coast.
Held against a breathtaking backdrop, this intensive programme took place on roads that really showed off the qualities of the GTC4Lusso T, the first four-seater Ferrari GT fitted with an eight-cylinder engine. This powerplant belongs to the Ferrari V8 family, honoured in 2016 as the International Engine of the year. It is a sports car, but one versatile enough to engage and entertain everyone who is behind the wheel.
The cars left Monteriggioni Castle before enjoying the gentle curves of the region, passing through Colle Val D’Elsa, Volterra, San Gimignano, Cecina, Scarlino and Massa Marittima. And after a lunch stop in Punta Ala, they drove back to Monteriggioni.
Then there was dinner and tasting of Chianti Classico with evening return to the hotel, but this time by shuttle…