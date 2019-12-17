Cruising to Ferrari Land

Not to be confused with Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, this Prancing Horse playground is part of the PortAventura World resort on Spain’s Costa Dorada.

To get an idea of the attractions and thrills that await Maranello fans, we followed a group of friends as they took a spacious grand tourer - a GTC4Lusso - from Barcelona to Ferrari Land PortAventura.

Upon arrival, the first choice was which of the three areas - the ‘Ferrari Experience’, the rides and the shops - to explore first.