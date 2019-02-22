Ferrari’s Geneva Show Stars

1953 - Ferrari 250 MM

The very first Ferrari launched ever at the Geneva Motor Show was a truly glorious one. The 250 MM was based on the 1952 Mille Miglia-winning Ferrari 250 S prototype, resulting in the 1953 production model using the ‘MM’ name after the epic road race. Using the new Gioachino Colombo-designed 3.0-litre V12 engine, its performance was tested and proven at the Mille Miglia and many other events. Shining under the Geneva spotlights, its elegant Pinin Farina coupe bodywork broke new design ground.

1957 - Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet

Grand touring convertibles had not really featured in Ferrari’s catalogue before 1957; they had been left to coachbuilders such as Boano (which showed a 250 GT Cabriolet at the 1956 Geneva Salon). Then at Geneva in 1957, a new era was ushered in by the Pinin Farina-designed 250 GT Cabriolet, afforded ‘official’ status as a Ferrari model. Classically elegant and beautifully proportioned, it represented the pinnacle of refined style in the 1950s.

1984 - Ferrari GTO

Superficially, the GTO unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1984 might have resembled the contemporary Ferrari 308, but its elegantly curvaceous exterior belied the beast that it in fact was. Fully justifying the use of the legendary ‘GTO’ badge, it was very close to being a racing car for the road, as evidenced by its use of lightweight composite materials and adjustable suspension. Its 2.8-litre, eight-cylinder engine (which lent it, unofficially, a ‘288’ prefix) was twin-turbocharged and capable of 400hp – extraordinary for the time.