The unique Grand Turismo 1956 250 GT Competizione Tour de France, by designer and coachbuilder Sergio Scaglietti, joins the limited edition 1959 250 GT Cabriolet by Pininfarina, the perfect example of a Ferrari aimed for glamorous destinations on the Côte d'Azur and California, as well as in the daily lives of leading actors and international jet-setters like Barbara Hutton.

In addition to the classic cars on display, there are examples of the extraordinary level of craftsmanship that flourished at Ferrari between the 1940s and the 1960s. At that time, to produce cars that were in line with the designer’s vision, coachbuilders would create a reference template to determine the vehicle’s final silhouette. The metal sheets used – mainly aluminium at Ferrari – were shaped by hand, and then “sewn” together. One such template is on display: the original “mascherone” from the 1953 Ferrari 500 Mondial.

To mark its 75th anniversary, “Ferrari Forever” tells the story of a tradition of excellence that transcends time – one that will continue to innovate and evolve into the future. It will also serve as a reminder that every Ferrari has the innate potential to become a future classic.