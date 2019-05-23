The first F1 victory

On his return to the track, Gonzalez was able to put on a burst of speed, gaining a good lead over Fangio and crossing the line first at the former RAF airfield. Third place went to the other Ferrari 375, driven by Gigi Villoresi. José Froilan Gonzalez was nicknamed 'El Cabezon' due to the size of his head, which swung to and fro at every turn, although a fellow Argentine also referred to him 'The Pampas Bull' because of his aggressive style. His driving position was unusual, with his elbows wide, almost outside the cockpit, his hands on the upper part of the steering wheel and his torso following the twists and turns of the route, almost as if he was stretching out to accompany his car through the sinuous curves of the track. He was a man who never gave up, which is precisely why Enzo Ferrari liked him.