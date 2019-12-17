Robert Shwartzman vs the F8 Tributo

This is a breathtaking power unit; it produces 720cv at 8,000rpm, 770Nm of torque, and borrows much of its hardware from the 488 Challenge racing car. The engine’s moving parts are lighter, stronger, and more efficient. The redesigned exhaust manifold is 9.7kg lighter than the 488’s, it’s made of race-spec Inconel, it’s cleaner, and up to 5dB louder. Yet the F8 Tributo also manages the feat of being entirely civilised at regular speeds. With v6.1 of the Ferrari SSC (Side Slip Control) software, plus other dynamic enhancements, it’s an accessible car even at the limit. As Shwartzman quickly discovers.

“I’d never driven one before,” he says. “It handles great. Even on the snow, it’s easy to control the drift. The car’s balance overall is great, there’s lots of feedback on the brakes and throttle application. It’s a proper supercar, but sits in the middle between a race car and a normal road car. It’s just fun driving a machine like this. Moving quickly away from the traffic lights, knowing that there’s lots of horsepower under the hood even if you don’t use it all...”