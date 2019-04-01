A pearl in the desert

Marc Gené, a true Scuderia Ferrari ambassador, was there to christen the car that bears the name of the best 8-cylinder engine in the world in front of customers. During the presentation, the Spanish driver described the model in detail; the Tributo boasts a 720 horsepower engine, the best-performing V8 ever for a Ferrari not from a limited series and the latest incarnation of the unit that won “International Engine of the Year” for three consecutive years (2016, 2017 and 2018) and that has been recognised as the best engine of the last 20 years. In addition to the engine, capable of delivering an extra 50 hp, the new Ferrari F8 Tributo is 40 kg lighter and benefits from increased aerodynamic efficiency (+10%) and the new version of the Side Slip Angle Control.