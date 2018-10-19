The Ferrari Driver Academy's Rising Stars

Academy head, Massimo Rivola, explained that some ninety percent of a pilot's performance is in the mind, controlling stress, which is why a team of psychologists follows the students. "The hardest thing about this year was learning how to change on a mental level," explained Robert Shwartzman, a 19 year-old driver from Saint Petersburg. He finished third in the 2017 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 and this year won the Toyota Racing Series.



"I learned to not think about the 'wrong' things but only about those things that help you do your job better, and this helped me be more calm in races, right from the beginning," he said. Now competing in the FIA F3 championship, with Team Prema, he added, "I learned that I have to listen to myself more, to what I feel." Indeed, helping students to get to know themselves is one of the FDA's main aims. "And today," says FDA chief, Rivola, "we have many instruments - like bio-feedback - which allow us to understand what we need to work on with each student."



Those bio-feedback sessions involve students sitting at a three-screen mini driving-simulator, a crucial part of every driver's training. The bio-feedback allows instructors to monitor various factors in near real-life circuit conditions, recording heart rates, pulse, muscle tension, and steering wheel grip. And also to determine which situations cause greatest stress. This assists trainers to determine the best ways to help students learn to deal with these particular stresses, enabling them to improve their performance.