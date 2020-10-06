Ferrari dominates at Salon Privé

Classic Ferrari dominated the class winners at the Salon Privé 2020 Concours d’Elegance, an event held in the grounds of Sir Winston Churchill’s ancestral home, Blenheim Palace, in Oxfordshire, England.

Despite Covid-19 the event went ahead with a strong but socially-distanced audience, visitors being protected by a pioneering new track-and-trace app called Liber. The motto of the 2020 event was ‘Coming Together, Keeping Apart,” something respected by all visitors.