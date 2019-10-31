1965: Ferrari is GT champion

The year opened with the 12 Hours of Sebring in America; on this occasion, Ferrari was not represented by the Scuderia but rather by a number of private teams, including that of David Piper, who personally drove his 250 LM into second place alongside Tony Maggs.

At the second race of the season, the 1000 km of Monza, Scuderia Ferrari was present in full force, winning the event with Jean Guichet and Mike Parkes in the 275 P.