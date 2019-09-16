Maranello, a celebration for over 24.000

There was a record turn-out at Ferrari's Family Day 2019, the traditional event at which the company opens its doors to employees and their families and friends. More than 24.000 people were welcomed to the factory in Maranello and the Carrozzeria Scaglietti in Modena by company president John Elkann.
The overarching theme of the day was the SF90 Stradale, Ferrari's first hybrid series. At our facilities, various models of the car are on display, as part of a tour which takes visitors through the design, innovation and exceptional features that earn the Stradale its title as a supercar series. Further details about the SF90 Stradale were also revealed in a series of videos filmed during the various phases of manufacturing; these clips will soon be available to view here: link to the dedicated website.
The various departments in which this and other Ferrari cars come to life day after day were also open to visitors, from the buildings dedicated to the work of designers and engineers to the foundry, the vehicle assembly area and the Fiorano track, where each model is developed before being shipped to one of over 60 countries. Guests were also able to admire the other cars in the range, as well as the F1 cars of yesterday and today.
A number of other departments also opened their doors to visitors: the Ferrari Classiche department, the workshop dedicated to the restoration and maintenance of vintage models, the Gestione Sportiva department, where Scuderia Ferrari is based, and the new Style Centre, the building that has been home to design and customisation for around a year now.