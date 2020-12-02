awaken your ‘sleeping beauty’

Next open the bonnet. First and foremost check on the battery, particularly if it hasn’t been kept charged, something that should always be done. After the battery, it is time to take a look at fluid levels, starting with coolant, followed by the brake fluid – which tends to be overlooked somewhat despite being essential to safe driving – and the engine oil. 'Engine oil needs to be changed every two to three years at most even if you aren’t using the car,' stresses Modena. 'This is because the oil degrades and loses its original lubricant qualities, which can result in serious damage to the running gear when the car is moving.'

Ferrari Classiche recommends owners bring their cars to its service centres where the oil will be replaced with products specifically developed by Ferrari to meet the needs of every engine and based on the technologies available in the year of the car’s production.

Next: if you have a 1950s or '60s car, try to get the fuel pump going and then wait until the ticking sound stops as this indicates the carburettor is ready for the engine to be turned on. Now you can finally turn the key in the ignition. Once the engine is running, you need to immediately check that the oil pressure rises properly and rapidly.