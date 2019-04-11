Welcome to Club Competizioni GT

Any Ferrari GT car of the past 30 years is eligible, from the 1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione, to the latest Ferrari 488 GTE that won the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship’s GT drivers’ class with James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi. Rules state that Club Competizioni GT are not competitive events. Entrants will not be challenging for points and will not be battling hard against one another in the heat of competition...

Each event is instead focused on providing Ferrari GT owners with the opportunity to experience the incredible capabilities of their cars, with the full factory support of the of the official drivers of Competizioni GT. Technicians and engineers at the events will have detailed knowledge and experience of the unique racers; many of them will have originally tended to the cars during period competition.