Welcome to Club Competizioni GT

Ferrari Club Competizioni GT is a new track experience programme that lets owners and custodians of Ferrari GT racing cars once again unleash their machines on the circuit. Created in response to eager demand from clients, the programme was launched at the high-profile Autosport International 2019 race car show in the UK, with the inaugural event taking place at Mugello, Italy on 9/10 April. Club Competizioni GT then visits Indianapolis, Fuji and Vallelunga, before returning to Mugello in October as part of the flagship Finali Mondiali Ferrari racing festival.
Any Ferrari GT car of the past 30 years is eligible, from the 1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione, to the latest Ferrari 488 GTE that won the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship’s GT drivers’ class with James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi. Rules state that Club Competizioni GT are not competitive events. Entrants will not be challenging for points and will not be battling hard against one another in the heat of competition...
Each event is instead focused on providing Ferrari GT owners with the opportunity to experience the incredible capabilities of their cars, with the full factory support of the of the official drivers of Competizioni GT. Technicians and engineers at the events will have detailed knowledge and experience of the unique racers; many of them will have originally tended to the cars during period competition.
A full tyre service is provided, as is hospitality at each track. This is expected to be a real draw of Club Competizioni GT events, due to the unique nature of each of the 13 racing cars eligible. Drawing from the experience of those who actually raced them will be a unique and unprecedented opportunity.
So what is eligible to race in Club Competizioni GT? The senior racer of Club Competizioni GT is the marvellous Ferrari F40 Competizioni of 1989, derived from a model originally built to race at the Le Mans 24 Hours. Just 10 were built. The 1993 Ferrari 348 GT Competizioni is rare, too: 50 were made, to meet GT Championship homologation requirements.
The 1994 Ferrari F40 GTE was the final evolution of the famed F40 line, while the 1996 Ferrari F50 GT was built as a high-profile GT1 racing car, to compete in the BPR Global GT Series. Sadly, the series was cancelled, so the car didn’t race: just three racers were built, making it the rarest model in Club Competizioni GT.
Another special car is the 2003 Ferrari 575 GTC, while further cars include the 2003 Ferrari 360 GTC, 2006 Ferrari F430 GTC and 2008 F430 GT3, plus the 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia GT2 and GT3. The newest racers eligible for Club Competizioni GT are the 488 GT3 and title-winning 488 GTE. Many are expected to relish the opportunity to further build the provenance of their cars.
The media is already billing Club Competizioni GT as perhaps the ultimate track day experience for fans of Ferrari GT racers. Everyone who joins the Club gets a special welcome package, and both they and their guests enjoy evening hospitality at venues located near to each circuit. The roll call of legendary models from Ferrari’s modern GT racer stable is truly mouth-watering, and now they can once again be driven in anger as part of their very own Ferrari-organised events.
Club Competizioni GT Calendar 2019
28-29 July Indianapolis
28-29 Aug Fuji
05-06 Sept Vallelunga
22-27 Oct Ferrari Finali Mondiali