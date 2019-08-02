1956: the brief era of Fangio

Juan Manuel Fangio's personality was as strong as his performance on the track. He was his own manager who always knew what he wanted and the fact that he was no longer young was a contributing factor. His cantankerous personality kept him far away from Enzo Ferrari, just like the same poles of a magnet.

Fangio won three Formula 1 World Championship titles, proving that he was the best driver in the first half of the 1950s. He won these without competing in even one Grand Prix race with Ferrari during the first five World Championship seasons, even though the Maranello-based manufacturer was the team to beat in 1952 and 1953.