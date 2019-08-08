Perfect Pairing

The two twentysomethings would excitedly bump into neighbours such as the French World Cup footballer Michel Platini in the elevator. Little could John Elkann and Antoine Arnault have known that some two decades later they would, as Ferrari Chairman and Berluti CEO respectively, personify collaboration between two of the world’s leading luxury brands.

A guided tour of the ‘Manifattura Berluti’ premises near Ferrara in northern Italy follows the main production stages: selezione (selection), taglio (cut), preparazione (preparation), orlatura (hemming), montaggio (mounting), and finissaggio (finishing). Only the finest Venezia leather, resistant yet malleable, is chosen in a rigorous selection procedure.

Delicate machines allow smoothing and pressing the leather to astonishingly precise widths. “This is a world of millimetres” where the spaccapelle machine can reduce thicknesses down to half of one millimetre. The similarities with that other world of precision – Maranello – are unstated. Yet obvious. After the orlatura stage, a light skeleton structure is inserted.