Ferrari's turbo revolution

The F1 cars were the first to reintroduce turbo-charging; during the 2014 season, they introduced hybrid power units, 26 years after turbo engines were banned in 1989. During the same year, Ferrari again offered turbo engines in its road cars as well, with the California T unveiled in Geneva during the spring of 2014. In 2015, the turbo engine was back in the V8 sports berlinetta, with the 488 GTB that replaced the naturally aspirated 458 Italia.

Ferrari’s turbo V8 engine so impressed the International Engine of the Year Award judges that it won, in 2016, the first of four successive outright victories. The 488 GTE and GT3 racers were introduced in November 2015 at the World Championship finals at Mugello, 26 years after the 1989 F40 LM and GTE, the last turbo-charged Ferrari built for GT competitions. The GTE version of the 488 made its debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona in January 2016, while the GT3 had a memorable first race, immediately winning the 12 Hours of Sebring. The 488 GTE had its European debut in April 2016 at the 12 Hours of Silverstone, which opened the new season of the World Endurance Championship: it was a triumph with a one-two finish that saw Davide Rigon and Sam Bird finish ahead of Gianmaria “Gimmi” Bruni and James Calado.