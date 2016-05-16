Grazie Mille

Marzotto won again in a Ferrari in 1953, driving a Vignale-bodied 340 MM (there had been wins for the Prancing Horse in 1951 and 1952), and Stirling Moss won in 1955, driving a Mercedes with his navigator Denis Jenkinson.

Their appearance that year is often cited as the greatest competition drive ever, Moss completing the route in 10 hours and seven minutes, averaging 98mph.

‘Winning the Mille Miglia was a more difficult challenge than Le Mans,’ he told me recently. ‘The stress on the car was far higher, you were racing on public roads. I could learn the Targa Florio, where I knew how to set the car up for each corner. I couldn’t for the Mille Miglia: you can’t learn 1,000 miles. To be honest, the Mille Miglia was the only race that really frightened me, at least until the moment the flag fell.’

Perhaps Moss was right to be wary. The following year, he and Jenks had a close call in their Maserati 350S. Eugenio Castellotti won for Ferrari in the 290 MM; in 1957, Piero Taruffi triumphed driving a Ferrari 315 S.

That, however, was a devastatingly fateful race, and the last of the original Mille Miglias. Ferrari’s other great driver, Alfonso de Portago, lost control near the village of Guidizzolo, killing himself, his co-driver and nine spectators.

The weight of history, both glorious and tragic, will weigh heavily on the minds of all who take to the road this week. And rightly so.