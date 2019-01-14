Ferrari 488: a Family of Seven

Was it only in 2015 that the world greeted one of the most significant and best-loved Ferraris of all time? February 18th 2015, to be precise: the date when Ferrari unveiled its new 488 GTB on the Maranello assembly lines to a select group of clients, shortly before its Geneva Motor Show public debut. In the four years since, no fewer than seven distinct models have joined the 488 range.

The Ferrari 488 GTB opened a new chapter in the history of Ferrari 8-cylinder cars. It was a revolutionary model and, very much in line with Ferrari tradition, would prove equally successful on both road and track. The 488 brilliantly picked up the baton from its forebear, the 458.