Team Colours

It seems very fitting that the term ‘livery’ – often applied to horse stables – should also have a place on track in modern-day ‘Prancing Horses’. Echoing the way livery stables provide care for owners’ racehorses, in the Ferrari 488 Challenge race series, cars and drivers are looked after by racing teams. Of course, the word ‘livery’ also implies colours, graphics and visuals. And in the case of 488 Challenge racers, it can be a real challenge – if you’ll pardon the pun – to distinguish the cars when they’re circulating at full pelt on track. That’s where identifying colours for teams and drivers come into play.