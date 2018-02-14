The 365 GTB4 ‘Daytona’ Turns 50

One of Ferrari’s most iconic grand touring cars has reached its golden anniversary. It was 50 years ago, at the 1968 Paris Salon, that the Ferrari 365 GTB4 made its public debut.

For once, the official name of a Ferrari is actually less well known than its unofficial nickname: the 365 GTB4 is almost universally referred to as the ‘Daytona’ – a name coined following Ferrari’s dominant 1-2-3 victory at the 1967 Daytona 24-Hour Race in the USA. Almost uniquely among Ferraris, the nickname stuck and the ‘Daytona’ identity has been co-opted into history.

What makes the Daytona so special? As the replacement for the 275 GTB4, this super-fast, front-engined grand tourer marked a real step forwards, both in terms of performance and modernity.