The new mid-engined 156 won on its debut at the non-championship Syracuse GP in April 1961 – but here it was powered by the reduced-in-capacity narrow-angle V6. The innovative new wide-angle engine was to make its debut at the start of the Formula 1 championship, held in Monaco on 14 May.



Test driver Richie Ginther drove the car, and in Friday practice he was quickest, with teammates Phil Hill and Wolfgang von Trips (both using the older engine) in 4th and 5th respectively. Stirling Moss ultimately took pole, but Ginther started on the front row, led at the first corner, and kept the British driver at bay until lap 14.



Moss took the flag after 100 laps, but would later confess to having never driven a race as hard as he did at Monaco – Ginther finished just 3.6 seconds behind and the pair shared the spoils for fastest lap. Hill and von Trips came home 3rd and 4th, with the former noting in the race just how good the roadholding of Ginther’s car was.



For the Dutch Grand Prix a week later, all three Ferrari teammates lined up with the new 120° engine, and from that point on the Maranello team dominated the championship. A Ferrari took pole at every race the Scuderia entered, and outside of the scarlet cars only Moss was able to win once more before Hill took the championship at the Italian Grand Prix.