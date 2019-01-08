Ferrari 208 GTB Turbo: the pioneer

The 1982 Ferrari 126 C2 was the class of the grid. Driven by Gilles Villeneuve and Didier Pironi, the car was rumoured to produce more than 650hp from a tiny 1.5-litre V6. This was all thanks to its two large – and very potent – KKK turbochargers. Of course, 1982 was a tragic season for Ferrari drivers, but the sheer speed of the 126 C2 was proven when Ferrari won that year’s constructors’ title. And so, at the 1982 Turin Motor Show, a new car was revealed: the 208 GTB Turbo. This used the same 2.0-litre V8 as its predecessor (cylinder inserts reduced the capacity of the 3.0-litre engine it was derived from), but with the addition of a KKK K26 turbocharger. It was genuine racetrack-to-road transfer, and the effect was enormous.

The previous 208 GTB produced a healthy 155hp at 6,800rpm. The new 208 GTB Turbo increased this enormously, to 220hp at 7,000rpm. It also had 18 per cent more torque, and had become a genuine 150mph car. Acceleration from 0-60mph took just 6.6 seconds, making this a fast sports car even by today’s standards. In 1982, it was a revelation. Visually, it was similar to the Ferrari 308 GTB it was derived from, but there were some differences. At the front, there were extra cooling slots in the lower front spoiler beneath the radiator grille. These channelled extra airflow into the radiator, which exited through a new satin black grille in the front lid. At the rear, the engine cover gained extra louvres and was now U-shaped, and the rear bumper was split to integrate a cooling duct in the middle.