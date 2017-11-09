Räikkönen’s Ferrari title win in Brazil

Räikkönen had scarcely been in contention until Lewis Hamilton reduced his own fourteen-point lead over teammate Fernando Alonso to a meagre four by finding the gravel in China two weeks earlier. This left Räikkönen a further three points adrift and, although technically in with a shout, still something of an outsider.

Hamilton, in his rookie year, was already revealing much of the precocious talent that would quickly earmark him for greatness. He had just qualified in second, behind local hero Felipe Massa, at his first ever outing at Interlagos.

Meanwhile Alonso, regarded by many as generational lodestar, enjoyed the massive psychological cushion of being the only driver in contention to have already won the title.

The mercury was nudging 36 degrees Celsius as the lights went out over the recently resurfaced São Paulo circuit. Massa pulled away strongly on smooth new asphalt, but it was Räikkönen who made the best start, leapfrogging Hamilton into turn one.

Alonso would also pass his teammate two corners later in an aggressive move that forced Hamilton to run wide and drop to eighth.

Hamilton immediately responded, scything his way through the field, but encountered gearbox problems that would force him back down to 18th place. The Ferraris were soon controlling the race from the front with a sizeable and growing lead over an out-of-sorts Alonso in third.

Hamilton, meanwhile, needed to finish at least seventh to have a numerical chance of winning the championship.