Fassbender’s first Ferrari Challenge season

Michael Fassbender is celebrating his first season racing a Ferrari 488 Challenge in the Ferrari Challenge series. It’s an impressive achievement for the Irish actor, who only began his training with Corso Pilota at Fiorano back in autumn 2016. “It’s always been my dream to be a racing driver,” he told us, “ so it’s as good as it gets to be out on the Fiorano track.”

At first, he admits, he was making the classic mistakes: going into a corner too fast and losing exit speed, or simply turning in too early. You need to learn how to tie it all together, while continually working on your problem areas. He was hungry to learn, and worked hard to prepare for the 2017 season. We spoke with Fassbender at the Laguna Seca event, where he had his very first Ferrari Challenge race.