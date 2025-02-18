Pushing The Boundaries

Enzo Ferrari was, in every sense, a driven man. His overwhelming compulsion to win, to achieve, and to create the world’s best cars, saw him push himself – and others – to ever higher pinnacles.

Although a racing driver himself, it was as a leader that he truly excelled. In charge of Scuderia Ferrari, the racing team he founded in 1929, he always pushed beyond what others thought impossible.

The very first Ferrari, the 125 S, embodied Enzo’s passion to create a competitive edge through innovation. Its ambitious V12 engine made it a highly successful machine.