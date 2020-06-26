Homage to Italy

When Hannah Lowe was asked if she'd like to write a poem for The Official Ferrari Magazine she admits that at first she was a little taken aback. “To be honest, I don't really know much about cars, so to be published in a car magazine, and by Ferrari, was something I'd never imagined,” says the 43-year-old English poet.

She was in the middle of the strict Covid-19 lockdown at her home in north London when the call came. Hannah, who has been writing poetry since she was aged twenty eight, admits to some initial trepidation. “I accepted the commission but then, I must admit, I thought, 'but what do I know about Italy?' ” she recalls, modestly. “But then, when I thought about it more deeply, about my life experiences, I welcomed the idea. I realised that Italy has never been that far away from me.”

Holiday visits to Sicily and to Sardinia had played a part in her 'Italian education', but it was winning a place on a writing course in Turin back in 2012 when 'il bel paese' really began to seep into her poetic consciousness. The work she produced for TOFM, In Italy, in Love, was prefaced by a three-line masterpiece by one of the country's most accomplished twentieth century poets, Salvatore Quasimodo.